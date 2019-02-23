Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come down to Jilly’s for a magical night celebrating the music of the Doors with Morrison Hotel, a Doors tribute from Northeast Ohio. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillymusicroom.com

Info
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Morrison Hotel: A Doors Tribute - 2019-02-23 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail