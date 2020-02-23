Sojourner Truth, aka Isabella Baumfree

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Known for her efforts as an abolitionist and universal suffrage activist, Sojourner Truth walks guests through the time surrounding the 1851 Ohio Women's Rights Convention in Akron. Enjoy this first-person interpretation by a representative on Women in History. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 2-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

