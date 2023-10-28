Registration is now open for the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation's 22nd Annual Halloween Run for Justice on Saturday, October 28! Hermes Sports and Events Cleveland will manage timing the 5K and 5-mile races as we run wild at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Guests may and those who prefer to zombie walk! We'll also have a fun 1 mile walk for little monsters!

Following the run, we'll celebrate our achievements with family-friendly games, costume contests, face painting and more! Refreshments will be provided. Each year, we are grateful for tremendous participation as it truly is a help for us to achieve our mission to fund programs that give back to the community and invest in the next generation of lawyers and legal leaders. In our 150th Anniversary year, funds raised during the Halloween Run for Justice will go to our Legacy150 Fund that will establish the Cleveland Legal Collaborative (CLC), a transformative incubator designed eliminate the legal services gap in greater Cleveland that impacts our fellow citizens of low and modest means. The Legacy150 Fund will also expand workforce development initiatives that are creating a more inclusive profession and increase the Bar Foundation’s Endowment to enable the expansion of our award-winning community and pro bono programs, including The 3Rs, High School Mock Trial, Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and others providing law-related education and direct service.