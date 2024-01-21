24th Annual Epiphany Art Show

24th Annual Epiphany Arts Show features 200± local artists. The Show opens Saturday, January 20 with a Gala Reception from 2-5:00 p.m. to meet the artists and enjoy the artwork: photography, sculpture, paintings, jewelry, quilts, ceramics, mixed media & more. Many pieces are for sale. Free; open to the public; handicap accessible. Sundays 12-3, Wednesdays 1-4, Saturdays 10-3. The Show ends Sunday, February 11 with a Celebration of the Arts Concert at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Come Enjoy!