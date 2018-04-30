The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Behind-the-Scenes

Cleveland Play House 1901 E 13th Street , Akron, Ohio 44114

Get Up and Sing!

In their careers, the actors of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee have participated in hundreds of musical theatre auditions, and these are very different from the standard theatrical audition. With the help of live accompaniment and participants, these performers will share their own anecdotes and provide insights - and give us all a taste of the musical theatre audition process!http://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/calendar/2018/04/30/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee

Cleveland Play House 1901 E 13th Street , Akron, Ohio 44114
