5/4& 5/5 27th annual Canton Ceramic Artists Guild May Show & Sale

A variety of handcrafted, decorative and functional pottery by 11 master potters and ceramic craftsmen from the guild is on display and available for purchase. This year’s show coincides with the Canton Museum of Art’s major new exhibition, “African Menagerie,” featuring works from wildlife artist Brian Jarvi. Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. For details, visit cantonart.org.