Jilly’s presents Winter Beach Bash 3: A Surf, Rock & Reggae Party

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come down to Jilly’s for their third Winter Beach Bash party featuring Kahuna Kings, 12 O'clock Tribe and Seafoam Tsunami. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
