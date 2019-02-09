Voices in the Valley presents Frances Luke Accord

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Frances Luke Accord is a Chicago-based duo, dedicated multi-instrumentalists and meticulous songwriters. Nicholas Gunty and Brian Powers distinguish their music with harmonies and acoustic ensembles. Although prevailingly a modern folk band, Frances Luke Accord is inspired by Americana, jazz, soul and rock. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
