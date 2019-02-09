Voices in the Valley presents Frances Luke Accord

Frances Luke Accord is a Chicago-based duo, dedicated multi-instrumentalists and meticulous songwriters. Nicholas Gunty and Brian Powers distinguish their music with harmonies and acoustic ensembles. Although prevailingly a modern folk band, Frances Luke Accord is inspired by Americana, jazz, soul and rock. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org