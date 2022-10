THE 2ND ANNUAL KIM JACOBS BREAST CANCER WALK IS BACK!

JOIN US ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 AS WE PAINT THE STREETS OF AKRON, OHIO PINK! HELP US MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE LIVES OF BREAST CANCER PATIENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES!

Walk begins at the Kim Jacobs Breast Cancer Resource Center (946 Kenmore Blvd, Akron Ohio, 44314), will continue on to Wilbeth Rd and circle back to the community resource center for fun, food and music!

Registration ends October 6 at 11:59p EST