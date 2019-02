Join naturalists and attempt to witness the annual amphibian migration across Sand Run Parkway. Programs occur when conditions are just right: a light rain, temperatures above 50 degrees and darkness. Call 330-865-8060 after 4 p.m. to learn if a program is taking place that night. The migration often ends in early April. Sand Run Metro Park, Old Portage Area, 1300 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 8-10 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org