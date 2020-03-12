Ladies Night Out

Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Grab girlfriends and stroll the beautiful Medina Square for an evening of shopping, tasting and socializing. Pick up a treat bag at 32 Public Square during the event, and then go store to store to receive treats and incentives. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 5-8:30 p.m. Free. mainstreetmedina.com

Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
