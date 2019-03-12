Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery

Taneyev’s epic Piano Quintet anchors this program that affirms the composer’s mastery through the genius of his students Prokofiev and Rachmaninov and reveals Taneyev’s roots in the music of his mentor Tchaikovsky. This concert features Wu Han on piano, Arnaud Sussmann and Alexander Sitkovetsky on violins, Matthew Lipman on viola and Nicholas Cannellakis on cello. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org