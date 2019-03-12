Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery

to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Taneyev’s epic Piano Quintet anchors this program that affirms the composer’s mastery through the genius of his students Prokofiev and Rachmaninov and reveals Taneyev’s roots in the music of his mentor Tchaikovsky. This concert features Wu Han on piano, Arnaud Sussmann and Alexander Sitkovetsky on violins, Matthew Lipman on viola and Nicholas Cannellakis on cello. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org

Info

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Russian Mastery - 2019-03-12 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 5, 2019

Wednesday

March 6, 2019

Thursday

March 7, 2019

Friday

March 8, 2019

Saturday

March 9, 2019

Sunday

March 10, 2019

Monday

March 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail