3/14 Jilly’s Music Room presents St Patrick's Day Party with The Mickeys% Founded in 1994, the Mickeys combines traditional Celtic sounds with rock ’n’ roll versions of old favorites. Live performances consist of melodic Celtic covers, as well as originals penned by band members. Also look out for food and drink specials, party favors and giveaways. Jilly's Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com