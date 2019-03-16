Collision of Rhythm

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

This is what you get when you combine a tap-dancing percussion virtuoso with a beatbox juggling motivational speaker. Bronkar and Aaron are multiple world-record holders that have worked with companies like GoPro, Coca Cola, and Google, and have been featured on television programs such as “The Tonight Show” and “America's Got Talent.”Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive, NE, New Philadelphia. 7:30 p.m. $40 and up. kent.edu/tusc/collision-rhythm

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663
