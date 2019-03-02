Sip & Splatter: ‘80s Night

Spend the evening reliving the music and neon colors of the ‘80s. Listen to great music and throw around some neon and black light paint in the splatter room. Have a drink, reminiscence about your big hair and acid wash jeans, and have some messy fun. Price of admission includes one drink ticket and all materials. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com