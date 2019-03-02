Voices in the Valley presents Caitlin Canty

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

She is an American singer-songwriter whose music carves a line through folk, blues and country ballads. Her voice was called “casually devastating” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and NPR Music describes her songs as having a “haunting urgency.” Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $17-$22. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
