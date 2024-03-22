3/22-3/24 “The Beautiful and Damned”
3/22-3/24 “The Beautiful and Damned” Join the Millennial Theatre Project in welcoming local playwright Abbey Marshall’s adapted work of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Beautiful and Damned” to the stage. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Friday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. & Sunday 2:30 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
