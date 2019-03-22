Bechdel Film Fest 48-Hour Filmmaker's Challenge

The Bechdel Film Fest is gearing up for a great first year but wanted to do something more for those out there that love making films instead of just watching them. The 48 Hour Film Maker's Challenge lets newbies and veterans of filmmaking showcase their skills in a fast-paced race to finish telling a story. Teams will make an original film within 48 hours, and screen it in front of other participants. The Nightlight Cinema, 30 N. High St., Akron. For details, visit bechdelfilmfest.com/48hour