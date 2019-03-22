She was the first openly lesbian comedian with an HBO special and the first openly lesbian comedian on “Late Night with David Letterman.” The kid from Amish Country who began her comedy career on a dare is celebrating a quarter century of out, no-holds-barred comedy. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com
The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
