The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer

to Google Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

She was the first openly lesbian comedian with an HBO special and the first openly lesbian comedian on “Late Night with David Letterman.” The kid from Amish Country who began her comedy career on a dare is celebrating a quarter century of out, no-holds-barred comedy. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Suzanne Westenhoefer - 2019-03-22 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail