Celebrate Akron Symphony’s return to live symphonic music, meaningful community partnerships, inspirational educational programming and much more. Enjoy music performed by members of the Akron Symphony, a gourmet dinner and irresistible live and silent auction items. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 5:30-11 p.m. $175-$225. akronsymphony.org
Celebrate! Akron Symphony Gala 2022
to
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Talks & Readings This & ThatAkron Roundtable presents Hans von Spakovsky
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyThird Thursday: Luck of the Draw
-
Friday
-
Festivals & FairsVintage Market Days Northeast Ohio presents "Hello Spring"
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Theater & Dance This & That2/18 CVSR Murder Mystery Train: “Shamrocks in Old Chicago”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicANNE E DECHANT
-
-
Festivals & FairsVintage Market Days Northeast Ohio presents "Hello Spring"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: