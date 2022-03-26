Celebrate! Akron Symphony Gala 2022

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Celebrate Akron Symphony’s return to live symphonic music, meaningful community partnerships, inspirational educational programming and much more. Enjoy music performed by members of the Akron Symphony, a gourmet dinner and irresistible live and silent auction items. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 5:30-11 p.m. $175-$225. akronsymphony.org

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
