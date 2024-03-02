32nd Annual Gala
Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower 1360 West Mall Drive , Akron, Ohio 44114
The Kidney Foundation of Ohio 32nd Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, dinner, live entertainment, silent auction & more. Dr. Emilio Poggio will be honored as the 2024 Person of the Year, and Dr. Romeo Miclat will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
