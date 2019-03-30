Adelee & Gentry

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

This sister duo is quickly developing a reputation as one of the fastest rising acts in music today. Harmonizing together flawlessly with angelic-like vocals, they describe their music as real and honest, pouring their hearts into the songs the play. Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive, NE, New Philadelphia. 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. kent.edu/tusc/adelee-gentry

Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 View Map
