Jon Anderson of Yes: “1000 Hands Tour”

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Anderson performs a full retrospective of his hits from Yes, Jon & Vangelis, his solo career and music from his new album, “1000 Hands,” accompanied by a full band. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. livenation.com

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
