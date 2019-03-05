Blu Jazz presents Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party with Eric Seddon’s Hot Club

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Eat, drink, be merry and celebrate Mardi Gras at Blu with native New Yorker clarinetist Eric Seddon. The Hot Club returns for a fourth annual celebration with the roarin' sounds of New Orleans' French Quarter featuring Eric Seddon, Jim Davis, George Foley and more. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
