Blu Jazz presents Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party with Eric Seddon’s Hot Club

Eat, drink, be merry and celebrate Mardi Gras at Blu with native New Yorker clarinetist Eric Seddon. The Hot Club returns for a fourth annual celebration with the roarin' sounds of New Orleans' French Quarter featuring Eric Seddon, Jim Davis, George Foley and more. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. blujazzakron.com