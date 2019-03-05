The Kent Stage presents the Earls of Leicester

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Within a year of releasing their self-titled debut, Earls of Leicester won a Grammy Award for best bluegrass album and earned six awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$45. thekentstage.com

