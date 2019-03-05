Within a year of releasing their self-titled debut, Earls of Leicester won a Grammy Award for best bluegrass album and earned six awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$45. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents the Earls of Leicester
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”
-
-
Health & WellnessHealth Chats
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Dreamgirls”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance“Guys and Dolls”
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”
-
-
Health & WellnessHealth Chats
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCollide: Spoken Word • Live Music • Art
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That3rd annual Akron Boat & Watersports Show
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatVisions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatCanton First Friday: Artsplosion
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHiking Spree Shield Assistance
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Restless Root
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSip & Splatter: ‘80s Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatHumor in Music and Gerhardt Sings!
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatKulas Concert Series: Barclay Brass
-
Guzzetta Recital Hall, The University of Akron School of Music
-
Events in The 330 This & That Yoga in the Park: VinyasaYoga: Vinyasa
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents George Jones Night
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Dinner and a Movie
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatVisions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “The Lion in Winter”
-