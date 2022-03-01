Voices in the Valley presents Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras Party with Mo Mojo

Bring yourself down to the Hall to celebrate Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras with Zydeco music by N.E. Ohio’s favorite “party gras” band, Mo’ Mojo. The dance floor will be open so you can show off your latest moves and dance the night away. The kitchen is not open yet, so please feel free to bring your own party food. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $17. peninsulahistory.org