Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Round 2

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This one-man show chronicles the ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s life and career as a champion heavyweight boxer. Tyson is a larger-than-life legend both in and out of the ring. Tenacious, talented and thrilling to watch, Tyson embodies the grit and electrifying excitement of the sport. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $45-$85. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
