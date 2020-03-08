Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour”

to Google Calendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Rend Collective is an eclectic collective of multi-instrumentalists from northern Ireland. An inherent desire for something spiritually substantive in an increasingly artificial world is what brought them together. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Akron. 7 p.m. $25-$70. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour” - 2020-03-08 19:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Tuesday

March 10, 2020

Wednesday

March 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button