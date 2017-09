After more than three decades together, 38 Special continues to bring its signature sound of southern rock to over 100 cities a year. Most associate the band with the timeless hits, “Caught Up in You,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Second Chance.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $43-$60. www.livenation.com.