38th Annual Juried Exhibition

to

Cuyahoga Valley Art Center 2131 Front Street , Akron, Ohio 44221

EVENT: 38th Annual Juried Exhibition

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: July 18 - August 24, 2023

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the public to their 38th Annual Juried Exhibition

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents its 38th Annual Juried Exhibition, from July 18 - August 24, 2023. The exhibit is free for the public to view, gallery hours Mon-Fri 10-3 & Sat 10-2. This juried entry exhibition features awards in seven categories: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media – with over $1,000 in prizes. The juror (TBA) will select which images will hang in the exhibition and a ‘Best-of’ winner for each category. A people’s choice selection process will dictate a people’s choice winner for each category. Voting is free, encouraged to visitors, and will conclude at the artist reception on August 11th.

“We are excited to display the wealth of talent our visual arts community has to share with us” states Executive Director, Danielle Dieterich, “It is wonderful to celebrate so many artists.”

The Best of Category winners shall receive a cash prize, to be celebrated and recognized at the Artist Reception on August 11th from 5:30 - 7:00 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-3:00 PM & Sat 10:00-2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac

Info

Cuyahoga Valley Art Center 2131 Front Street , Akron, Ohio 44221
Art & Exhibitions
330-928-8092
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-20 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-21 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-22 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 38th Annual Juried Exhibition - 2023-08-23 10:00:00 ical
BOTC Vote Now

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 19, 2023

Friday

January 20, 2023

Saturday

January 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required