EVENT: 38th Annual Juried Exhibition

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: July 18 - August 24, 2023

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the public to their 38th Annual Juried Exhibition

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents its 38th Annual Juried Exhibition, from July 18 - August 24, 2023. The exhibit is free for the public to view, gallery hours Mon-Fri 10-3 & Sat 10-2. This juried entry exhibition features awards in seven categories: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media – with over $1,000 in prizes. The juror (TBA) will select which images will hang in the exhibition and a ‘Best-of’ winner for each category. A people’s choice selection process will dictate a people’s choice winner for each category. Voting is free, encouraged to visitors, and will conclude at the artist reception on August 11th.

“We are excited to display the wealth of talent our visual arts community has to share with us” states Executive Director, Danielle Dieterich, “It is wonderful to celebrate so many artists.”

The Best of Category winners shall receive a cash prize, to be celebrated and recognized at the Artist Reception on August 11th from 5:30 - 7:00 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-3:00 PM & Sat 10:00-2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac