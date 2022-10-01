39th Annual Pumpkin Festival

Details

We're turning our working farm into an opportunity for families to enjoy a wide variety of activities!! Our two main attractions are the Wagon Ride thru our Land of Scarecrows and our giant 5-acre Corn Maze. You can also enjoy taking pictures while walking thru our Sunflower field!!

Check out our kid's play area featuring a straw jumping area, straw bale maze, our new & improved foot golf course and our HUGE Corn Kernel pit!

You can also enjoy family games like a 5 foot Jenga challenge, traditional corn hole boards, checkers with tiny pumpkins & ladder toss.

Come hungry!! Our fabulous food tent will be cooking up your favorites, including funnel cakes!!

You can challenge yourself in our All You Can Carry Pumpkins ($10) or purchase pumpkins by the pound (.40 cents per lb).

Stop by our market for the flavors of fall, here you can find our seasonal produce, apples, fall decorations and more!!!