39th Annual Pumpkin Festival

to

Red Wagon Farm 16081 E River Rd, Columbia Station, Ohio 44028

We're turning our working farm into an opportunity for families to enjoy a wide variety of activities!! Our two main attractions are the Wagon Ride thru our Land of Scarecrows and our giant 5-acre Corn Maze. You can also enjoy taking pictures while walking thru our Sunflower field!!

Check out our kid's play area featuring a straw jumping area, straw bale maze, our new & improved foot golf course and our HUGE Corn Kernel pit!

You can also enjoy family games like a 5 foot Jenga challenge, traditional corn hole boards, checkers with tiny pumpkins & ladder toss.

Come hungry!! Our fabulous food tent will be cooking up your favorites, including funnel cakes!!

You can challenge yourself in our All You Can Carry Pumpkins ($10) or purchase pumpkins by the pound (.40 cents per lb).

Stop by our market for the flavors of fall, here you can find our seasonal produce, apples, fall decorations and more!!! 

to
