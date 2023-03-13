4 week Online Divorce Support Group for Women
to
Online , New York
Are you feeling isolated and alone in your divorce?
Feeling unsure about where to turn for support & guidance?
You are invited to join our
Divorce Support Group for Women
Facilitated by Bonnie Miller Ladds, LISW, LCSW, Certified Divorce Coach and Mediator- Founder of Focus Forward Therapy & Coaching, LLC
Where: Online Zoom conference
Starts - Monday, March 13th @ 6-7:30pm - Meeting weekly for 4 weeks
Cost- $400
Info
