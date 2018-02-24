40th Anniversary Ruby Fantasy

Our Lady of the Elms 1375 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313

Our Lady of the Elms will hold its 40th Anniversary Ruby Fantasy dinner and auction on Saturday, February 24. The proceeds raised from the event are used to enhance the school's operating budget – which pays for tuition assistance and scholarships, campus maintenance, teacher professional development, technology and classroom supplies, extra-curricular activities and so much more.

Our Lady of the Elms 1375 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313
Charity & Fundraisers
330-864-3311
