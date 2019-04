“Proof”

On the eve of her 25th birthday, troubled young Catherine is drawn to a burgeoning romance and mysterious notebook following her father’s death. Having spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable mathematician father, she now faces a most difficult problem: How much of her father's madness or genius will she inherit? Avenue Arts, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit avenuearts.org.