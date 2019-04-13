Pre/Teen Night: Splatter Night

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Teens ages 11 to 16 can let loose with friends, throw around some paint, make a mess and create some art. This event is a great way for teens to get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Each night has a theme, snacks, games and materials. Registration is required. Akron Artworks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 6:30 -8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
