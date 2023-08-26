Art on the Green is a juried fine arts and crafts show which features the works of over 140 exhibitors. Categories include painting, sculpture, woodworking, jewelry, metalwork, photography, digital art, fiber arts and clothing, ceramics and pottery, glass works and more.

Free admission and free parking. Food Trucks will provide a variety of dining options. Art on the Green is a rain or shine event

41st Annual Art on the Green, Hudson, OH

Saturday & Sunday, August 26 & 27, 2023, 10-5

JOANN Green, Corner of Terex Rd. & Rt. 91 in Hudson, OH.