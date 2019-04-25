“[Title of Show]” A Musical

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

Follow the adventures of four friends as they shepherd a musical from inspiration to production and performance. With only three weeks to meet a deadline, struggling writers and friends attempt to create a submission for a musical theater festival. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $22. weathervaneplayhouse.com

Info

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
Tags

