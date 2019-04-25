Blu Jazz presents Jimmy Noel featuring Theron Brown Quintet

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Akron's 91-year-old tenor saxophone legend and jazz statesman from the Howard Street era bridges the gap between past and present in a not-to-miss Blu debut, featuring Jimmy Noel, Theron Brown, Dan Wilson, Tommy Lehman, Dave Morgan and Zaire Darden. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$15. blujazzakron.com

