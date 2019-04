Canton Film Fest

This year, short films will be the theme, including family-friendly and comedy shorts, as well as documentary, animation, drama, horror and sci-fi shorts. Audiences will vote for their favorites in each genre, and cash prizes will be awarded. Join the Friday night preview and opening night party. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. $5-$30. For details, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org.