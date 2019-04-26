Following last year’s release of his 11th album, “Ask John Steinbeck,” Jim Ballard and The Strangs (Wes McCraw, Bill Watson, Tim Longfellow and Joe Lang) mark the release of their new offering “Good Bones,” with a concert in the heart of Kenmore’s Arts District. The Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$20. jimballardmusic.net
Jim Ballard & The Strangs
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
