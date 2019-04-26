Tyler Henry: The Hollywood Medium

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Star of E! Entertainment’s hit television show, “Hollywood Medium,” Henry was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort and proof that consciousness transcends physical death. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $54-$84. mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
