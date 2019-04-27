2019 Community Business Expo

to Google Calendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00

Akron General Lifestyles Health & Wellness 4125 Medina Road, Upper Level, Akron, Ohio 44333

4/27 2019 Community Business Expo% Enjoy a family-friendly event with a special appearance by Webster from the Akron Rubber Ducks. Guardians Advocating Child Safety & Protection provide free child ID kits, Lifestyles offers free health screenings and Copley-Fairlawn High School band members perform. Akron General Lifestyles Health & Wellness, Upper Level, 4125 Medina Road, Akron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. fairlawnareachamber.org

Info

Akron General Lifestyles Health & Wellness 4125 Medina Road, Upper Level, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Sports, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Community Business Expo - 2019-04-27 09:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 24, 2019

Thursday

April 25, 2019

Friday

April 26, 2019

Saturday

April 27, 2019

Sunday

April 28, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

    -

    Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail