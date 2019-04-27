4/27 2019 Community Business Expo% Enjoy a family-friendly event with a special appearance by Webster from the Akron Rubber Ducks. Guardians Advocating Child Safety & Protection provide free child ID kits, Lifestyles offers free health screenings and Copley-Fairlawn High School band members perform. Akron General Lifestyles Health & Wellness, Upper Level, 4125 Medina Road, Akron. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. fairlawnareachamber.org