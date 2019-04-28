Bumblebees and Their Friends

Did you know that seventy percent of all bees nest in the ground, and 90 percent are solitary? Join a naturalist and learn about some of the 455 different native bees found in Ohio, including bumblebees. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org