Bumblebees and Their Friends

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Did you know that seventy percent of all bees nest in the ground, and 90 percent are solitary? Join a naturalist and learn about some of the 455 different native bees found in Ohio, including bumblebees. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
April 28, 2019

