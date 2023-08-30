EVENT: 42nd Annual Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: August 29 - October 5, 2023

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the public to view the 42nd Annual Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale

The 42nd Annual Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale, hosted at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center located at 2131 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, features the Whiskey Painters of America (WPA), an esteemed organization founded in 1962 at the Tangier Night Club in Akron, Ohio, to advance the art of miniature painting. The exhibition will be on display from August 29 through October 5, 2023. During the exhibition, attendees are invited to participate in the People's Choice selection process, commencing on August 29th. Voters can choose their favorite paintings, the top three paintings with the most votes will receive an award to be announced during the Artist Reception.

The main gallery will host live Whiskey Painting Demonstrations during the Artist Reception on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 5:30 –7 PM. The public is invited to celebrate the artists while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and drinks at this free event. This exhibition displays the world's largest collection of Whiskey Paintings for sale, each a watercolor miniature no larger than 4” x 5” created by dipping paintbrushes in alcoholic spirits instead of water.

Whiskey Paintings are the perfect addition to any home or office and can be purchased during the exhibition for prices ranging from a minimum of $75 to as high as $1,500, with the average selling price between $150 and $300. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at a minimum price of $10, providing attendees with the opportunity to win a Whiskey Painting while also contributing to CVAC’s Vibrant Palette Scholarship Fund.

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center is delighted to bring back its beloved Whiskey Painting Exhibition, which has been a community favorite for years. For updated gallery hours, please visit our website at www.cvART.org.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Tue10-3, Wed 1-6, Thu-Fri 10-3, & Sat 10-2

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac