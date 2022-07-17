48th Annual Art in the Park

Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Over 120 artists are registered for Art in the Park. The event is scheduled for the Medina Public Square from 10a.m.-5:00p.m. (rain or shine!) This is the largest fund raiser for scholarships given by the Medina County Art League.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
