Over 120 artists are registered for Art in the Park. The event is scheduled for the Medina Public Square from 10a.m.-5:00p.m. (rain or shine!) This is the largest fund raiser for scholarships given by the Medina County Art League.
48th Annual Art in the Park
Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
