50th Annual Fall Hiking Spree

Metro Parks Serving Summit County - Office - 975 Treaty Line Rd. Akron, OH

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Earn rewards by hiking at least eight designated Metro Parks trails, September 1 through November 30. First-year hikers earn a hiking staff and shield. Veteran hikers earn a hiking shield.

