Spring Bird Walk

Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio

New and experienced birdwatchers can join a naturalist for this informative bird walk. Binoculars are recommended. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 8-11 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio View Map
