The Club @ the Civic presents a Tribute to Steely Dan: The FM Project

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Since forming in 2012, this nine-piece Steely Dan tribute has packed venues with an instantly recognizable song list and high-energy performances that blend elements of rock, jazz, funk, R&B and pop with complex jazz-influenced structures and harmonies. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
