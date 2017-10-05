51st Annual Ohio Mart

Ohio Mart is Stan Hywet’s artisan craft showcase and a major fundraiser for the estate. Enjoy 120 artists and exhibitors talented in sculpture, garden art, ceramics, textiles, jewelry and hand-crafted furniture Also included: entertainment, children’s activities and raffles. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $4-$10. www.stanhywet.org.