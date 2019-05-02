Billy Currington

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This singer/songwriter is currently working on his seventh studio album, featuring the single "Bring It on Over." The upcoming album follows 2015's “Summer Forever” that spawned the hits "Don't It," "It Don't Hurt Like It Used to" and "Do I Make You Wanna." MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $30-$58. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
